$3M Mega Millions ticket sold in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A gas station on the Far Northeast Side sold a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $3 million, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The ticket was sold at In and Out Express at 14626 Nacogdoches Road.

The winner used the quick pick feature and won with the following numbers: 33, 36, 63, 68, 69 and 16.

In October, a Boerne resident claimed a $1 million prize they won in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. They bought the top prize-winning ticket from the $200 Million Cash Explosion game at an H-E-B at 420 W. Bandera Road.

