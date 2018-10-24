$3M winning ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions sold in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Somebody is about to be a lot richer after a $3 million winning ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in San Antonio.

The Texas Lottery made the announcement early Wednesday morning.

The numbers selected were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 5.

In addition to the San Antonio winner, one lucky person in South Carolina can claim the largest jackpot ever offered -- an estimated $1.6 billion with a one-time cash option of $913 million after lottery officials say a winning ticket was sold.

For those still looking for a big pay day a Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, and the jackpot in that one is an estimated $620 million.

