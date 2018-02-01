4 construction workers injured in Loop 410, Highway 90 construction zone

SAN ANTONIO - Four construction workers were injured Thursday afternoon while working on the Loop 410 and Highway 90 interchange project.

Police said four men were working on a rebar support around 2:37 p.m., when material above them collapsed on two of the workers.

One of the workers was crushed by the material and the other was pinned, police said. A fork lift was needed to remove the victims from the material.

One of the victims was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The other man was in stable condition with minor injuries, police said.

The two other workers were hit by debris and were treated and released at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is on the scene investigating.

The company in charge of the Texas Department of Transportation project is Williams Brothers Construction Company.

