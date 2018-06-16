4 families displaced after North Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - Four families have been displaced after an apartment fire Friday evening on the North Side.

The fire happened at the Escondido Village Apartments on Blanco Road near Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue.

According to fire officials, they believe the fire started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to one unit, but three others suffered water damage.

One tenant was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Official said three cats inside the apartment that caught fire died.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 to $30,000 worth of damage, officials said.

