4 family members injured after fighting intruder in near NW Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - Four people were injured during a home invasion north of downtown San Antonio.

According to San Antonio police, a family was asleep in their home in the 2200 block of Base Road when someone broke in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The family woke up and attempted to fight off the intruder, but that person stole several items and fled the scene, police said.

Four family members were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition for minor injuries.

Police are investigating and attempting to determine if there was more than one person that broke in and fought the family.

The family told police they do not know who broke into the house.

