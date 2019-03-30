4, including infant, rescued from cars after head-on collision in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Four people, including a 2-month-old baby, were rescued from vehicles early Saturday morning after the driver of a pickup veered into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on, police said.

Authorities said witnesses saw the 19-year-old driver of a Toyota pickup swerving in the southbound lanes of State Highway 46 around midnight when he entered the northbound lanes and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on.

The impact caused the truck to roll over onto its driver's side.

According to authorities, the 23-year-old driver of the Malibu and her 2-month-old infant passenger were trapped in the car until witnesses rescued the infant and first responders rescued the 23-year-old. Police said that the driver of the pickup and his 22-year-old female passenger were also trapped in their truck before they were rescued by first responders.

The occupants of the pickup were taken to Seton Hospital in Austin by ambulance.

The driver of the Malibu was airlifted to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, and the infant was taken to Resolute Hospital as a precaution.

The crash is under investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit.

