4 men accused of stealing SUV, charging stolen credit card at Walmart

CONVERSE, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying four car thieves later seen on surveillance footage entering a nearby Walmart Supercenter.

Officials said the suspects stole a Kia SUV from an area near North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road on Oct. 9. They then drove about 10 minutes down the road to a Walmart Supercenter in the 8300 block of Farm-to-Market Road 78 in Converse.

At the Walmart, officials said, the four men charged over $100 to the victim's credit card, which was left inside the SUV.

The men are believed to be between the ages of 19 and 23 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 210-207-2341.

