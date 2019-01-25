4 people, pets escape mobile home fire on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Four people and their pets safely escaped an early morning mobile home fire on the city's Southeast Side, San Antonio firefighters said Friday.

The fire was reported just before 3:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Copperhead Lane, which is located near Loop 410 and New Sulphur Springs Road.

Firefighters said the residents told them that some bedding and a heating lamp outside for their dogs caught fire.

Authorities say the fire quickly spread to the outside of the mobile home before entering the kitchen. The people inside the home woke when the fire caused their kitchen window to break, fire officials said.

Firefighters said the home has roughly $50,000 in damage.

