4 juveniles accused of leading police on 'slow speed' chase in stolen car

SAN ANTONIO - Two children are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing a car and leading San Antonio police on what they're calling a "slow speed" chase. Two of their friends who also were in that car, most likely, will have to face their parents.

Officers responded to the call about the stolen car before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

They said the victim told them he left his car running while he delivered newspapers at an apartment complex near Highway 281 and Henderson Pass.

He told police he tried to hold onto the door when he saw a young girl driving off with it, but he was knocked to the ground as she accelerated. The car owner did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police put out a description of the vehicle and officers quickly spotted it.

Officers chased after the car, which never exceeded speeds of more than 30 or 40 miles per hour, police said.

The car eventually came to a stop in the 500 block of Tomahawk Trail within the Hill Country Village city limits.

Police said one of the passengers tried to run off but was caught a short distance away.

Both he and the driver, a 14-year-old, were arrested on criminal charges.

The driver is charged with robbery, while the passenger faces charges related to fleeing from officers.

The other two passengers were taken into custody but do not face charges.

The car owner later showed up at the scene and retrieved his vehicle.

However, he said his cell phone and other items from the car were missing.

