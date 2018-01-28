4-year-old boy dies from accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A four-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot and killed himself Saturday afternoon, according to Texas City police.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Lynn Circle and 29th Street in Texas City.

Police said the child found a small caliber handgun that was kept in a bedroom of his grandmother's home and shot himself. Police said the grandmother was caring for the child at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

