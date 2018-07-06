4-year-old with cerebral palsy celebrates taking her first steps in heartwarming video

Michigan - Maya Tisdale is celebrating after taking her very first independent steps at the tender age of 4.

Tisdale was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 22 months, just two months shy of her 2nd birthday.

After spending half her life in physical therapy, Tisdale had a surgery called dorsal rhizotomy.

The procedure involves cutting certain sensory nerve fibers that come from the muscles and enter the spinal cord, according to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“I'm walking! Yes!” Tisdale exclaims in the heartwarming video.

“I even took a big step!” she said.

Watch Tisdale walk independently for the first time in her life in the video below:

