COMAL COUNTY, Texas - More than 400 grams of various drugs are now off the streets after a seizure by the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding and found the drugs, which included Ecstasy, Xanax, THC oil and marijuana. A gun was also taken.

The driver was arrested on multiple felonies, and a passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

