Feds seize $43 million in counterfeit products at Laredo border

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation seized over 181,000 counterfeit items in June.

The value of those items is estimated at $43 million, which is the largest counterfeit seizure in Lardeo, according to news release.

Special agents discovered boxes full of counterfeit products, including brands such as Adidas, Apple, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Coach, Diesel, Fendi, Gucci, Nike and Rolex.

No criminal charges have been filed, as the investigation is ongoing.

The merchandise was shipped from China.

