47 immigrants found in stash house in Eagle Pass; 3 U.S. residents arrested

EAGLE PASS, Texas - Law enforcement authorities found 47 immigrants in a suspected stash house in Eagle Pass, federal officials said.

The immigrants were found Thursday after the Eagle Pass Police Department identified the stash house operating out of a residence, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol and the Eagle Pass Police Department found 35 immigrants, the news release said.

Border Patrol agents found 12 immigrants earlier Thursday, the news release said.

The immigrants were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia and Nicaragua.

Three U.S. citizens were arrested on federal human smuggling charges.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.