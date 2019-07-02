Fourth of July celebrations around San Antonio

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something to do this 4th of July? There is no shortage of events taking place all around San Antonio.

Here's a look at those events.

Schertz 44th Annual Fourth of July Jubilee 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Leon Valley 4th of July festival 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Freedom Fest at Market Square Week long event

The Official City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park 11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

35th Annual Fourth of July Patriotic Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

4th of July at the Tower of Americas 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

July 4th Fest with Six Flags and Coca-Cola! Weekend event

Fourth of July Celebration at Sea World 8 p.m.

Salute to America’s Heroes at Morgan's Wonderland 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fourth of July Spectacular in New Braunfels Free concert at 6:30 p.m., Fireworks Start at 9:15 p.m.

50th Annual 4th of July Neighborhood Parade 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

2nd Annual 4th of July Red White & BOOM in La Vernia 3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Fireworks in the Park in Kirby 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Windcrest Fourth of July Parade and Celebration 10 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Stars and Nights Forever at Enchanted Rock 9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Texas Fourth of July Parade in Fredericksburg 10 a.m.

