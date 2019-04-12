5 displaced after overnight fire at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Five people have been displaced from their homes following a Northwest Side apartment fire overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Friday.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at the Newcome Park Apartments in the 4900 block of Ali Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Babcock Road.

Firefighters said four units were affected and five people were displaced by the fire. The fire began in the attic just above the top floor of one of the apartments, firefighters said.

Fire officials said everyone was evacuated safely from the building but that two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

A damage estimate for the fire is not currently known. Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department originally answered the call.

