5 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best finalists from Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - There are 20 finalists in this year's "H-E-B Quest for Texas Best" competition, and five of them are from Bexar County.

The annual competition searches for local food and drink companies and brands, giving them a chance to compete for up to $25,000 and have their food for sale on the shelves of H-E-Bs everywhere.

This year, one fourth of the finalists are from the San Antonio area.

1. Madge's Food Company

San Antonio, Texas

Madge's Food Company was founded in 2014 by husband and wife Mike and Jody Miller, and specializes in making fermented foods including kimchi, sauerkraut and pickles along with bloody mary mix. For more information on their products and where you can get them, check out their website here.

2. Le Sauce & Company

Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas

LeSauce Gourmet Finishing Sauces were created by native Texan, Kyle "Chef Curtis" Kirl. They're premade sauces that you just have to heat and serve. For more on the sauces and where you can get them, check out their website here.

3. Davila's BBQ

Seguin, Texas

Founded in 1959 by Adrian Davila’s grandfather, Raul Davila Sr., Davila’s BBQ has been passed on through three generations of pit masters. While the restaurant is in Seguin, people can request their food truck come to a location closer to them. You can also order their food online. For more information, check out their website here.

Grain 4 Grain

San Antonio, Texas

Grain4Grain was founded by Yoni Medhen and Matt Mechtly with a goal of enabling people to live healthier lives while improving the environment and giving back. Their premade food mixes are made from recycled breweries, and for each pound of flour they sell, they donate a pound to those in need. For more information, check out their website here.

JD's Chili Parlor

San Antonio, Texas

JD's Chili Parlor is family-owned and passionate about sharing the love of chili with the world. Its line of gourmet artisan chili products, including chili paste, chili fixin's and enchilada sauces are inspired by the original Chili Queens of San Antonio. Their food is available on Grubhub, and you can find them on Facebook.

