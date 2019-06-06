5 in custody after overnight carjacking, vehicle chase

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have taken five people into custody following an overnight carjacking and vehicle chase that ended on the city's East Side.

According to police, around 1 a.m. a woman had her dark gray Mercedes stolen at gunpoint in the 6700 block of San Pedro Avenue.

Minutes later, officers located the Mercedes on Blanco Road and gave chase, just before the suspects abandoned the vehicle on a driveway in the 300 block of Vine Street.

Police said a total of five people were involved in the carjacking -- three women and two men -- and that they were caught after a search of the area. Police said, however, that they are still looking for a possible sixth person who also may have been involved.

A sergeant at the scene said the victim of the carjacking was not hurt in the incident and that there was no visible damage to the car. The stolen vehicle has since been transported downtown, police said.

The five suspects' names and ages were not released. Police said the investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

