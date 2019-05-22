$5 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Austin

Mega Millions

AUSTIN, Texas - There wasn't a grand prize winner for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but someone in Austin got lucky with a $5 million winning lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at the H-E-B on 5800 W. Slaughter Lane in Austin.

It was a quick pick ticket and the winner chose the megaply option, which increased their prize from $1 million to $5 million.

The megaply option is just $1 more per playboard and could increase your nonjackpot winnings by up to five times the original prize amount.

Drawings for Mega Millions are Tuesday and Friday nights.

