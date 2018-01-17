5 people displaced after fire tears through garage of northeast side home

SAN ANTONIO - Five people were forced out of their northeast side home after a fire broke out in the garage.

Firefighters were called to Crusade Drive, East of Loop 410 just after 6:15 p.m. after a neighbor saw flames coming from the home.

When firefighters got to the home, they saw flames shooting through a window of the home.

Crews put out the fire, but the house suffered approximately $50,000 in damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters said the residents of the home are staying with family.

