5 Texas men accused of stealing 650 guns that were supposed to go to Bass Pro Shops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Five Texas men are charged with stealing 650 guns from a Springfield, Missouri, UPS lot.

Federal prosecutors say the men were each indicted Wednesday on two federal guns charges. They are being held in Texas awaiting extradition to Missouri.

An affidavit from the case says the guns were to be delivered to Bass Pro Shops when they were stolen in October. The thieves were able to move trailers around the lot, providing access to 600 Beretta .380-caliber handguns and 54 Beretta 12-gauge shotguns, as well as an entire pallet of Justin brand boots, numerous power tools and 12 cases of soda.

Investigators used cell phone tower records and other evidence to trace the theft to the Texas men.

Those indicted were Frank McChriston, 33, of Ponder, Texas; Keith Lowe, 28, of Dallas, Texas; Quinton Haywood, 26, of Glenn Heights, Texas; and Eric White, 26, and Derrick White, 32, both of Texas.

The guns have not been recovered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.