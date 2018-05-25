5-year-old girl accidentally run over by mowing tractor suffers severe leg injury

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A 5-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was accidentally run over by a tractor in far South Bexar County.

Deputies said the girl's father was cutting grass on his property Thursday afternoon on South Jett Road and didn't notice his daughter was following behind him.

When he reversed to try and make a turn, he hit the child in the right leg.

Authorities said the girl was taken to University Hospital with a severe leg injury.

