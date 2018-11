SAN ANTONIO - A 50-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by an 18-wheeler Tuesday night on the city's near North Side.

According to a police report, officers responding to a report of a person laying in the street found the woman around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Avenue and San Francisco Street.

Officers determined that the victim was hit by a big rig.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.