51-acre development planned for area near JBSA-Randolph

CONVERSE, Texas - A mostly vacant 51-acre plot of land near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph is getting a face-lift.

The area near Loop 1604 and Rocket Lane in Converse was purchased by Bexar County in 2015 for $3.2 million.

Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert is spearheading the initiative, which will be called Santé 51.

The first project to be completed in the development plan was the North East Bexar County Sheriff’s Office substation, which opened in November.

Calvert said the substation will help reduce crime in the area, which was lacking a nearby substation, by allowing deputies to respond to crimes quicker. He said it will also save taxpayers money, because it will be cheaper to maintain deputies’ service vehicles as they aren't traveling as far, cutting down on wear and tear.

The next phase of the development will be to add retail shops, car dealerships, office spaces, restaurants, and eventually a fully functional hospital.

The county is looking for developers who can help bring the rest of the vision to life. Calvert said the total development should be completed within five to 10 years.

