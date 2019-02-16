52-year-old graduates from Bexar County Sheriff's Office Academy

SAN ANTONIO - More than 30 cadets, ranging from 18 to 52 years old, graduated from the Bexar County Sheriff's Academy on Friday.

Francisco Garza is the class's oldest member. Academy staff members appointed him as class leader, and he also spoke at the graduation.

Garza is entering law enforcement with a variety of life experience.

“(I) spent many years in health care -- 28 years, to be exact. And after being in a laboratory setting, I went on to exercise my degree in health care and business administration, sales, management, even retail,” he said.

Last year, KSAT reported on Mark Rodrigue, who became the oldest cadet to graduate from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Academy at age 58, only a couple of years after he was diagnosed with neck cancer.

Garza said Rodrigue was one of his inspirations to join and graduate from the academy.

