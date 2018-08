SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old man is accused of raping a woman he knew while she was passed out, police said.

Enrique Lopez was arrested by San Antonio police.

The woman told detectives she was in pain and asked Lopez for Advil. Moments after taking a pill, she passed out, authorities said.

She later woke up to Lopez on top of her, police said.

Lopez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

