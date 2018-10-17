$5M winning ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions sold in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Did you win? A $5 million winning ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in San Antonio.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bigs Aztec Corner Store on North St. Mary's Street near West Commerce in the downtown area, according to the lottery website.

The winning numbers on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

Friday night's drawing will now increase to at least $868 million or a cash lump sum of $494.5 million after no one won the entire jackpot. Friday's sum will be the third largest in the game's history and the second largest in the US lottery jackpot history.

A $5 MILLION winning ticket for last night's #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #SanAntonio! Winning numbers: 3 - 45 - 49 - 61 - 69. Check your tickets! #TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/lGFaNJpREr — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) October 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.