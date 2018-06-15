News

6 hospitalized, 2 fall from 34 feet in roller coaster derailment, fire officials say

Injuries reported in Daytona Beach

By Michelle Ganley

Daytona Beach Fire Department/Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people fell to the ground from 34 feet in the air, when a roller coaster derailed on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, fire officials said Thursday night.

In total, 10 riders were extricated and six of those people were taken to a hospital. Two were transcported as trauma alerts to Halifax Health.

At last check, a fire crew was still in the process of rescuing riders.

The accident took place at the amusement park in the area, investigators said.

 

 

 

 

