6 in custody in connection with string of car burglaries

BOERNE, Texas - Boerne Police apprehended six people in connection with a string of car burglaries that took place at an apartment complex overnight, the department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Police said several vehicles were burglarized at the Vantage at Boerne apartments on Old San Antonio Road Tuesday night. Authorities are asking people whose vehicles were burglarized to contact the Boerne Police Department.

Police said there may be other vehicles that were burglarized in the area.

Some items were recovered, police said

The investigation is ongoing.

