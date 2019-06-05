6 injured in Northside ISD bus crash

Mario Tama/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - A crash involving a Northside Independent School District bus and a vehicle resulted in six injuries, district spokesman Barry Perez said.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. at Tally Road and Old FM 471 in far West Bexar County, Perez said.

Five students sustained minor injuries, Perez said. An adult bus assistant was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The bus was transporting 26 students from Harlan High School, Perez said. Some students from Brennan High School were riding in the vehicle, he said.

Some students were released to parents at the scene and others were transported on another bus, Perez said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

