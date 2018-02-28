$6 million in liquid meth seized in Fayette County

LA GRANGE, Texas - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office seized $6 million in liquid methamphetamine Monday during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Keith Korenek said one of his sergeants stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe for several traffic infractions at Interstate 10 near mile marker 658.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, the department's K-9 alerted the sergeant to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, Korenek said.

During the investigation, the gas tank was removed and revealed a false compartment inside, which contained about 132 pounds of liquid meth.

Two men from Mexico were arrested.

