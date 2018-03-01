61-year-old man hit, killed in East Side hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Nov. 4, 2017 in the 500 block of Ferris Avenue on the city's East Side.

According to police, 61-year-old Skippy Trevino was crossing Ferris Avenue when a vehicle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Ferris Ave and Badger Street and struck him.

Witnesses said they saw the vehicle reverse momentarily and then flee the scene. As the vehicle fled, it struck Trevino a second time, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid. Trevino was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

