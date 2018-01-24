62-year-old man killed in Northwest Side vehicle crash identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the person killed in a Northwest Side vehicle crash on Saturday night.

The man deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Amado Barela.

According to police, Barela was going southbound on Loop 1604 near Bandera Road when he rear-ended another vehicle.

Witnesses said Barela following the fender-bender got into the fast lane and drove on the shoulder for a stretch before crashing into a light pole and then into a piece of heavy machinery.

Barela was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was was hurt.

