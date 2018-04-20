65-year-old woman killed in early morning hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred Feb. 9 around 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find 65-year-old Dina Mundine unconscious. An investigation determined she was struck by a unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Culebra Road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

