66-year-old Texas man arrested for possession of child pornography

LEANDER, Texas - Charles Andrew Adler, 66, was arrested Thursday on five counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.

Authorities arrested Adler, who lives in Leander, after the Child Exploitation unit received an alert from the Cyber Tipline from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators found numerous child pornography images on Adler's cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Adler confessed during an interview to uploading and storing pornographic images of children on his cellphone, according to the attorney general's office.

The Child Exploitation Unit has obtained 580 convictions stemming from 325 arrests on charges for possession for child pornography since its inception, according to a news release.

