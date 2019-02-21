67-year-old man requiring medical care reported missing by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Police said John Lawrence Newton was last seen in the 700 block of East Hildebrand Avenue on the city's North Side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Newton suffers from a medical condition that requires doctor's care.

He was last wearing a black jacket, black pants, black/white tennis shoes and gray baseball cap.

If you have any information please contact the Missing Persons Dept at 210-207-7660.

