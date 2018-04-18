7 suspects identified after being arrested in downtown raid

SAN ANTONIO - The identities of seven of the 16 people rounded up during a raid on a downtown building have been confirmed.

All of them are suspects who San Antonio police believe have ties to an organized drug operation.

Police raided a building at the corner of W. Houston and N. Frio streets early Tuesday, armed with warrants for 32 people.

They arrested eight of them, as well as eight other people who had unrelated warrants or were committing on-the-spot violations.

KSAT 12 News has learned the identities of seven of those arrested on warrants related to the drug operation.

They include Carlos Benavides, Jr., 34; Edward Sullivan, 38; Henry Ford, 30; Brian Thomas, 45; Robert Turner, 33; Vanessa Castaneda, 27; and Jacrysta Smith, 18.

The charges against them include manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, managing or delivery of a controlled substance and taking part in organized criminal activity.

In a media briefing after the raid, Chief William McManus said his narcotics team had been watching the building for about two months.

He said they decided to take action when they determined that it was an organized drug ring and not just individual dealers.

During the raid, he said, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, synthetic and real marijuana , and weapons.

McManus said his detectives had help in the raid from several agencies, including the Department of Public Safety, VIA Metropolitan Transit and the city of San Antonio.

