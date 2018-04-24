70-year-old woman hit, killed in Northside crash involving truck

SAN ANTONIO - A collision between a sedan and a large pickup truck resulted in the death of a 70-year-old woman on the city’s Northside.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of West Sunset Road and Broadway around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the San Antonio Airport.

Sgt. John Kellogg with the San Antonio Police Department said witnesses then tried to attend to the woman but she did not survive the crash.

"A car was coming eastbound on Sunset, making a left turn on Broadway when a truck struck the car," Kellogg said.

Kellogg said SAPD detectives are on the way to the scene to start their portion of the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

