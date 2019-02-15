73-year-old grandmother recounts moment she was shot during drive-by

SAN ANTONIO - A 73-year-old grandmother recounted the moment she was shot.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Margie Jackson was in her backyard on Green Spring and Elm Park doing what she loves to do most -- gardening. Police said a bullet from a drive-by shooting about a mile away on Jung Road, near Flowing Path, struck her in the arm.

“I was moving all this stuff out the way so I could grab these weeds ... I felt something in my left shoulder, a boom," Jackson said, later realizing she had been shot.

Police said gunshots missed the two men for which they were intended.

Chris Alderete lives off of Jung Road. His surveillance cameras, captured a white Dodge Magnum. Police confirmed it is the suspect vehicle.

“Yesterday, I was in the kitchen doing household chores and I heard about five gunshots," Alderete said.

He said the sound of bullets ripping through his neighborhood is familiar to him.

“Sometimes in the middle of the night, 2 o'clock in the morning, 3 o’clock in the morning, as early as 5 a.m., the stop sign has some shots in it. Most of the road signs have shots in them, ranging from different caliber guns,” Alderete said

A "no dumping" sign at the scene was seen with eight bullet holes through it.

Police haven't said what type of gun was used in the drive-by shooting, but Jackson found the bullet she believes struck her in her yard.

“There it is, right there," she said after finding the bullet. "(Police) told me if I found it to let them know. (The detective) showed me what it looked like," Jackson said.

As Jackson continues to recover from a gaping wound, she hopes the potentially new evidence will help lead police to arrest whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

