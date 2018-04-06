73-year-old man forced girl to ‘cook for him while she was nude,' police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 73-year-old man is sitting in the Bexar County Jail after San Antonio police arrested him for sexually abusing a 12-year-old relative since she was in fourth grade, according to an arrest affidavit.

In an interview with the San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, the victim’s mother told detectives that her daughter made the outcry before her visit to the home of Albert Charles Castro during spring break, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the mother made an appointment with a private counselor after the girl’s outcry where she detailed the graphic sexual abuse by Castro.

The affidavit states that the girl also described being forced to “cook for (Castro) while she was nude” and sleep in the bed with him naked.

During the interview with SVU detectives on March 29, the victim’s mother said her daughter revealed the sexual abuse after asking her if anything inappropriate had happened while at Castro’s house, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the girl “wrote a letter detailing the several acts of sexual abuse” by Castro. The letter and the girl’s accounts were provided during in a forensic interview with detectives on April 2.

On Sunday, SVU detectives then interviewed Castro where police said confessed to “having sexual relations” with the 12-year-old relative, according to the affidavit.

Detectives said Castro admitted to the graphic abuse claims made by the girl and “believed he sexually abused (the girl) multiple times on different occasions,” according to the affidavit.

Castro was arrested Thursday and charged by prosecutors with continuous sex abuse of a child. His bond was set at $75,000.

