$7.5 million proposal aims to alleviate traffic along Wurzbach Parkway

SAN ANTONIO - Drivers who travel through Wurzbach Parkway between Lockhill Selma Road and Northwest Military Highway agree that traffic can sometimes be difficult, but it's even more difficult to find a solution to the traffic problem that will make everyone happy.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced its latest proposal, which is meant to ease traffic congestion and improve safety.

The modified at-grade improvements include:

Adding a through lane in each direction at Wurzbach Parkway between Lockhill Selma Road and Northwest Military Highway.

Adding dual left turn lanes on all approaches at Wurzbach Parkway and Northwest Military Highway.

Extending three right turn lanes and incorporating an improve signal operation.

Adding dual right turn lanes on the Wurzbach Parkway westbound approach to Northwest Military Highway.

Adding an eastbound through lane that starts at Whisper Valley Street and adding a westbound through lane that ends in Elm Creek past Lockhill Selma.

The project is estimated to cost about $7.5 million and it could take up to a year to complete. Construction could begin as early as 2020.

TxDOT will conduct an environmental clearance study this summer and begin the proposed right of way acquisitions by 2019.

READ MORE ABOUT THE PROPOSED PROJECT

Comments on the project will be accepted until June 13 and can be sent to wurzbach@wsp.com or to Rene Garza, P.E. WSP USA Inc., Inc Bank of America Plaza, 300 Convent Street, Suite 1330, San Antonio, Texas 78205.

