8 takeaways from $2.9 billion proposed San Antonio city budget

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh on Thursday presented a $2.9 billion proposed budget to the City Council that features no city property tax rate increase and a new $5,000 homestead exemption, despite significant reductions in revenues.

The budget focuses on the following items:

Strong families and children: $1.6 million for a coordinated effort to address family violence and provide trauma informed care.

Police protection: $1.3 million to hire 16 more San Antonio police officers, six of which will increase supervision within the Crisis Response Team. The remaining 10 positions will be San Antonio Fear Free Environment officers and will augment the work of the CRT.

Affordable housing: $34.4 million for a coordinated approach to housing, accomplished by leveraging funds from external partners.

Street maintenance: $110 million for street maintenance funding for projects across the city.

Micromobility: $219,000 for a new team dedicated to planning and implementing micromobility lanes for bicycles, scooters and other forms of transportation.

Parks: $2 million and 16 new positions to support parks and greenways.

Homelessness: $1 million increase to address homeless initiatives.

Congestion mitigation and air quality: $5.4 million for a grant match that leverages $13.7 million in federal funding.

"These investments are the result of extensive input from the residents we serve and policy direction from the City Council and are accomplished despite significant reductions in revenues that forced the city to be selective and resourceful in balancing the budget," Walsh said.

The proposed budget addresses several revenue challenges, in part due to the Texas Legislature's elimination of millions of dollars in fees previously paid by cable and telecommunications companies for the use of the public right-of-way effective September and property tax reforms that will be effective in fiscal year 2021.

In addition, lower-than-projected CPS Energy revenues and projected decreases in interest earnings as a result of the recent Federal Reserve interest rate reduction left the city with a much tighter revenue picture in FY 2020 than in years past.

To balance the budget and avoid reductions to city services, the FY 2020 General Fund Budget reduces $6 million in spending and redirects it to City Council and community priorities.

The budget also proposes to shift parks expenses to the Parks Environmental Fund with no impact to residents, leverage funds from external partners and increase the transfer rate from SAWS from 2.7% to 4%. Since the creation of the city-owned water and wastewater utility in 1992, the city has not increased the transfer rate.

Residents can learn more about the proposed budget at sanantonio.gov/budget.

City officials are inviting residents to learn more about the proposed budget at one of two community days or by participating in a telephone town hall meeting.

Community days:

Saturday, Aug. 17

12-3:30 p.m.

Traders Village, 9333 SW Loop 410

Saturday, Aug. 24

9-11 a.m.

The Rustic at the Rim, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204

Telephone town hall meeting:

Thursday, Aug. 29

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register at SASpeakUp.com

The City Council will vote on whether to adopt the budget Sept. 12.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.