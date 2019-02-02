Family holds onto hope as 8-year anniversary of baby's disappearance approaches

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Joshua Davis has been missing for eight years now, but his grandmother, a resident of New Braunfels, said her faith grows stronger and stronger that her grandson will be found alive.

Police believe the child, who disappeared in 2011 at 18 months old, is dead.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new photo of what Davis may look like now, eight years after disappearing from his family's New Braunfels mobile home.

Search dogs provided only so much help.

“It's as if he got to the sidewalk where his scent was and then just vanished. That just leads me to believe he was carried off somewhere. By who? I don't know,” said Natalie Vargas, Joshua’s grandmother.

She still vividly recalls the moments she heard the life-shattering news about her grandson.

“It was actually my daughter that had called me. She had told me mom, 'You might want to come over here. All the police are here. We can’t find the baby. The baby is missing,'” Vargas said.

For years now, New Braunfels police have said they believe the family knows more than what's been said. It's a theory Vargas disputes.

“They've already made up their minds that they know what happened and that my grandson is deceased, that there was an accident in the house or that somebody was responsible. Basically, what they've said is, 'You all need to tell us something,'” Vargas said.

She said she knows nothing about the disappearance.

“For a long time, I was hoping that something new would come out or they would look at it in a different angle," Vargas said.

On Saturday, Vargas and her family are going to Houston for a National Missing Persons Day event.

Vargas will speak on her grandson's behalf. It’s something she says she does every year and will continue to do until he's found.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call New Braunfels police.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.