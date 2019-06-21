8-year-old girl wounded in West Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An 8-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice on the city's West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in just before 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Allende Street, not far from Castroville Road.

According to police, the unidentified girl was shot once in each leg. She was rushed to University Hospital for her injuries.

Investigators said they currently don't have much information to go on. Witnesses told police a dark sedan was seen driving by shortly after the shots were fired.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

