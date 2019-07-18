80-year-old woman robbed by man, woman on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO - An 80-year-old woman was asleep in her room in the 11000 block of Nacogdoches when she was woken by a man and a woman who broke into the building.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man and the woman caught on surveillance camera June 29 entering Brodbeck General Contracting.

The male robber, who is described as being around 6 feet tall, threatened to hurt the victim unless she gave him money, according to San Antonio police.

The victim was ordered to lay face-down on the bed and told the robbers would leave once the victim gave them money.

"Once the suspects got the money, they fled in a SUV vehicle," according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

