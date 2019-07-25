84% of Texas beaches had high levels of fecal bacteria in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - High levels of fecal bacteria made 84% of Texas beaches potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day in 2018, according to Environment America Research & Policy Center.

Corpus Christi had seven of the top 10 worst offenders with the most potentially unsafe swimming days.

TexasBeachWatch.com monitors the fecal bacteria levels along the Texas coast, collecting samples and testing them for contamination.

Sources of water contamination include sewage treatment plants, septic tanks, stormwater runoff, boating waste, sewage leaks and overflows, and industrial-scale livestock operations.

Top 10 beach sites with most potentially unsafe swimming days in 2018:

Cole Park - Site 3 was deemed unsafe for swimming 81% of days sampled.

Ropes Park - Site 2 was deemed unsafe for swimming 73% of days sampled.

Cole Park - Site 4 was deemed unsafe for swimming 79% of days sampled.

Cole Park - Site 2 was deemed unsafe for swimming 68% of days sampled.

Poenisch Park was deemed unsafe for swimming 64% of days sampled.

Corpus Christi Marina South was deemed unsafe for swimming 63% of days sampled.

Cole Park - Site 6 was deemed unsafe for swimming 57% of days sampled.

Sylvan Beach - South was deemed unsafe for swimming 47% of days sampled.

Texas City Dike was deemed unsafe for swimming 47% of days sampled.

Sylvan Beach - North was deemed unsafe for swimming 40% of days sampled.

"A sampling site at Cole Park - Site 3 in Nueces County tested as potentially unsafe for 52 days, more days than any other site in the state," according to the report.

