8,900 ER visits blamed on avocado-related injuries in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has advocated in the past for avocado safety and now it's clear why.

A reported 8,900 people went to the emergency room for an avocado-related injury in 2018, according to INSIDER's analysis of the CPSC national injury database.

Injuries were almost exclusively due to lacerations to hands and fingers while cutting avocados but the website listed one instance of someone falling off a stool while picking avocados.

On National Avocado Day the CPSC issued a snarky warning to the public advising foodies to use a sharp knife to cut around the pit of an avocado and remove the pit with the spoon.

The warning also included a quip about not turning a regular hand into an avocado hand and warned consumers never to wrap their fingers around the avocado... or the blade.

According to INSIDER, the vast majority of reported injuries were sustained by women. The oldest was 75-year-old. The youngest was 8 years old.

On this most important #NationalAvocadoDay pic.twitter.com/dAH3mMtyLp — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) July 31, 2019

