Local soldier's wife inspires caregivers as she helps him through rehabilitation

SAN ANTONIO - The role of a caregiver is sometimes one that is overlooked.

Dr. Roxana Delgado is giving a voice to caregivers, especially to those whose husbands were injured in war.

Back in 2009, Delgado's life would change when the vehicle her husband, Victor Medina, was in was struck by an IED in Iraq.

"I went on my knees and prayed, and I prayed for strength and prayed for what was ahead," Delgado said.

Medina would suffer from a traumatic brain injury and need years of rehabilitation, but Delgado was his greatest motivator and lived up to the vows she made to him when they got married.

"She chose to stay by my side, she didn't have to," Medina said. "I came to love her even more."

Her motivation and guidance led Medina to go back to school and get his masters in rehab counseling to help others.

Now, 10 years later, he is completely independent, and together they have started the TBI Warrior Foundation.

The foundation helps others living with brain injury as well as helping their caregivers.

There story is such an inspiration they are now also a part of "A Head for the Future," the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center.

"It's important to recognize not only service members and veterans, but their caregivers who make sacrifices as well," Capt. Scott Pyne, DVBIC's director said.

As for advice for other caregivers or women in her position -- "It doesn't matter how bad it looks, don't ever give up," Delgado said.

For more information about TBI Warrior Foundation, click here. For more information about A Head for the Future, click here.

