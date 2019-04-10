A new toy story takes over The DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO - Kids are experiencing a new toy story. It's the story of how toys are made. The DoSeum's new hands-on exhibit, 'How People Make Things,' is inspired by the 'Mister Rogers' Factory Tours" that will run through May 12.

With a turn of a crank or a scoop of wax, kids of all ages will be transported to a factory setting that features toys and objects they may already have at home.

The kids will be able to practice die cutting, designing, shaping and molding.

There's a lesson behind every interaction. "It's to understand (the objects) came from specific materials that are chosen for durability, safety and also the processes of producing them," said Daniel Menelly, CEO of The DoSeum.

The exhibit is intended to encourage children to self-identify as innovators.

"Ideally when a kid comes to a science exhibit, if they can take something home, and if they're talking about it in the car, we know it was successful," said Menelly.

Children will have the opportunity to assemble a cardboard animal at the exhibit's die cut stations or mold objects out of hot melted wax.

"It's an exhibit uniquely designed for children, but it focuses on some very sophisticated industrial processes," said Menelly.

"How People Make Things" also features placed-based learning in order to teach kids about what local factories contribute to the city's economy.

"We really wanted to represent some of San Antonio's unique industries and activities," said Menelly. "We're really proud to feature Bolner's Fiesta and San Antonio Shoes."

Adults will also have a chance to experience the fun during The DoSeum's "Redo Recess Adult Night" on Friday, April 19.

