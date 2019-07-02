AAA offers free Tipsy Tow service for Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO - Rather than risk being arrested for DWI or being involved in a wreck on the Fourth of July, AAA Texas is offering its Tipsy Tow service that will take drivers and their vehicles home free of charge -- up to 10 miles.

AAA Texas encourages everyone of legal drinking age planning to have alcoholic beverages while celebrating Independence Day to designate a sober driver, call for a cab or ride-sharing service or plan an overnight stay before having their first drink.

The service will be available statewide from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

A news release from AAA Texas said that drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 for a free tow home of up to 10 miles.

For rides farther than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor. The passenger and tow truck driver should agree what the excess mileage charges will be and the method of payment prior to the tow.

Please keep in mind the following situations do not qualify for a Tipsy Tow:

A request to tow an inoperable vehicle

A request to tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any location other than the driver’s home or hotel where they are a registered guest

A request to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas

A request for a “taxi” service or to transport anyone other than the driver of the vehicle

You do not have to be a member of AAA to use the Tipsy Tow service, however, it is only for a one-way, one-time ride.

